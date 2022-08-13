CBCP: Church can’t be forced to honor civil unions 

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines maintains that the Church could not be forced by the State to honor something against its beliefs..

Senator Robin Padilla recently filed a bill institutionalizing the recognition of same-sex civil unions.

CBCP Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs executive secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano said that should this be imposed in churches, it would be tantamount to violating the Church’s rights.

“Kailangan malaman natin ano ba ang nilalaman ng panukala ni Senator Robin Padilla kasi possible naman na hindi naman din talaga pinipilit na pati yung mga religious groups ay talaga i-honor yung ganyang panukala,” he said

“Magiging infirmity ‘yan. Ang ibig kong sabihin ng infirmity, puwede maging violation yan ng religious right din. Ano ba ang karapatan ng isang relihiyon? Na hindi siya puwersahin ng Estado na gumawa ng bagay-bagay na labag sa kanyang paniniwala,” Secillano added.

Secillano said that should the bill becomes a law, the Church would still not honor same-sex civil unions.

The Philippines has the largest population of Catholic members in Asia.