Abu Dhabi unveils details of new drug to treat breast cancer

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health has announced the details of a new drug developed by AstraZeneca to treat breast cancer.

أوضحت دائرة الصحة – أبوظبي حول ما تم تداوله مؤخراً بخصوص اكتشاف علاج ثوري جديد لمرضى #سرطان_الثدي، هو في الواقع عقار “انهيرتو” الذي طورته شركة استرازينيكا ويتم استخدامه في عدد من بلدان العالم منذ العام 2019 لعلاج حالات سرطان الثدي إيجابي البروتين HER2، pic.twitter.com/xidBxECyKq — دائرة الصحة – أبوظبي (@DoHSocial) August 12, 2022

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said that the “Enhertu” drug developed by AstraZeneca is used in several countries to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The DoH noted that AstraZeneca recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it was proven to be effective in treating the disease, but despite the drug’s promising results, it is not suitable for all types of breast cancer.

The drug can help improve patients’ response to treatment.