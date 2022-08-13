Latest NewsNewsTFT News

5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Maguindanao: Phivolcs

Staff Report

Parts of a ceiling of a mall in Cotabato City has fallen off during the earthquake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Maguindanao province Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13.

It was initially measured as a magnitude 5.8 quake but Phivolcs later revised it to magnitude 5.9.

The quake, which struck at at depth of 1 kilometer southwest of Datu Blah T. Sinsuat town in Maguindanao at 2:25 p.m. is expected to cause aftershocks. Phivolcs warned the public to be extra cautious and prepare for any damage to structures.

A photo of a detached ceiling in a mall in Cotabato City describes the intensity of the jolt.

mall davao
Photo courtesy: Kutangbato News, Facebook

Several construction workers evacuated as the quack was felt in Davao City.

davao
Courtesy of: Kamarudin Tantong Alimansa

davao222

The earthquake was felt in several parts of Mindanao in different intensities.

  • Intensity V – Datu Blah Sinsuat, South Upi, and Upi, Maguindanao; Cotabato City; Esperanza, Lebak, Palimbang, Kalamansig, Sen. Ninoy Aquino, and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
  • Intensity IV – General Santos City; Zamboanga City; Pagadian City; Isabela City, Basilan; Antipas, Alamada, Tulunan, Pigcawayan, Kabacan, and Banisilan, Cotabato; Koronadal City, Tupi, Polomolok, Santo Niño, Surallah, Tampakan and Banga, South Cotabato; Kiamba and Maitum, Sarangani; Lutayan and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao
  • Intensity III – Ozamiz City; M’lang, Makilala, and Tantangan, Cotabato; Norala, South Cotabato; Pres. Quirino and Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Maasim, Sarangani; Pitogo and Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur; Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte; Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Intensity II – Dipolog City; Cagayan de Oro City; Davao City; Kidapawan City; El Salvador City; Aleosan, Cotabato; Don Carlos, Cabanglasan, and Valencia City, Bukidnon; Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani; Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat; Leon B. Postigo, Siayan, Sindangan, Gutalac, Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte; Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Tubod, Lenamon, Balo-i, Kauswagan, Bacolod, Maigo, Lala, Kapatagan and Iligan City, Lanao del Norte
  • Intensity I – Dapitan City; Malitbog and Libona, Bukidnon; Initao, Misamis Oriental
Four days ago, the 46th anniversary of the 1976 Moro gulf Earthquake dubbed by many as the “Midnight Killer” was remembered. The epicenter of the magnitude 8 temblor was located near Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat. Over 8,000 people were officially counted as killed or missing, 10,000 injured, and 90,000 homeless, making it one of the most devastating disasters in the history of the Philippines.
123
1234

