Woman lodges police case against husband for playing video games excessively

A GCC woman lodged a police case against her husband for playing video games most of the time.

The two had an argument after the wife accused her husband that he spent too much time playing video games to the point that the husband allegedly assaulted the wife.

Her complaint to the police reached the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours and Violations, who convicted the man and fined him AED 5,000. However, the Appellate Court acquitted the man due to lack of evidence.

The incident took place in at the Al Safa area in Dubai around April 2022, when a GCC woman had a fight with her husband about his preoccupation for long periods of time with video games. He allegedly requested her to calm down, but she continued to shout and tell him that she was not comfortable living with him.

The medical report submitted by the wife showed that she had a bruise on the right hand and shoulder. However, there were no visible injuries or permanent disability. The papers presented to the court also lacked evidence that the husband committed the offense for which he was charged, especially because he denied it at all stages of the case, resulting in the husband’s acquittal.