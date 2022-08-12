WATCH: Lightning strike injures four who shelter under a tree during storm in India

A tweet from the Indian state of Haryana suggests that it may not be as safe as one imagines to stand under the tree when it is raining.

Four horticulture staff members in Gurugram, Haryana, were struck by lightning while they took shelter under a tree as it rained.

Viral tweets of the same incident from different Twitter handles show a video in which four men could be seen standing around the tree when the lightning struck like a huge fireball.

The first three immediately fell to the ground following the strike, while the fourth stood eerily still against the tree for a couple of seconds before collapsing on the ground.

While the impact looked deadly and nearly impossible to survive, they were rushed to a private hospital. Thankfully, they all pulled through and were being treated for burns, local media reports suggested.