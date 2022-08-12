Over 5K OFWs complete TESDA courses in H1 2022

Around 5,021 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have completed various courses of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in the first half of this year, authorities said.

According to the TESDA the courses undertaken include the Entrepreneurship, Driving NC (National Certificate) II, Bread and Pastry Production NC II, and Caregiving NC II while OFW dependents and families continue to receive training from TESDA.

Between January to June 2022, 5,276 OFW dependents graduated in several courses while TESDA Director General Danilo P. Cruz said OFWs and their families have been among the TESDA’s priority clients with regard to the skills training and livelihood programs.

He said that there are several training programs to help displaced OFWs and their dependents and those affected by the recent pandemic.

OFWs have been advised to reach out to the TESDA office in their area or to download the TESDA Mobile App to access programs and services.

The OFW Reintegration for Skills Employment (RISE) program offers returning OFWs an online course on TESDA Online Program (TOP) while OFWs and their dependents and general public can access the TOP which offers online courses such as Practicing COVID-19 Preventive Measures in the Workplace, Barangay Health Services NC II, Food Processing NC II, Cookery NC II among others.