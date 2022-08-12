Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘From 30K to 37K’: Newly-hired caretakers, domestic helpers to benefit from wage hike in Taiwan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers shared the good news that the Taiwan Labor Ministry has approved the wage increase for newly hired foreign workers especially for caretakers and domestic helpers.

The application of wage increase only covers new-hires, transferred workers and re-hired workers.

The DMW said that there are a total of 25,867 Filipino domestic workers and caretakers in Taiwan, out of 147,940 OFWs.

RELATED STORY: Ople assures OFWs in high-risk countries, areas are safe

At 1.85 exchange rate, the wage increase represents an increase in peso currency from the current P30,260 monthly wage to P 37,000.

“I hope that foreign household workers with existing contracts can also be granted a wage increase given their excellent and reliable service,” DMW Chief Susan Ople said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lightning Strike India

WATCH: Lightning strike injures four who shelter under a tree during storm in India

3 hours ago
TESDA Training for OFW

Over 5K OFWs complete TESDA courses in H1 2022

3 hours ago
jailed

2 Nigerians, Filipina arrested for bank fraud in PH

3 hours ago
Lourdes Faberes Sandman

Lourdes Faberes praised for performance in Netflix series: ‘The Sandman’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button