‘From 30K to 37K’: Newly-hired caretakers, domestic helpers to benefit from wage hike in Taiwan

The Department of Migrant Workers shared the good news that the Taiwan Labor Ministry has approved the wage increase for newly hired foreign workers especially for caretakers and domestic helpers.

The application of wage increase only covers new-hires, transferred workers and re-hired workers.

The DMW said that there are a total of 25,867 Filipino domestic workers and caretakers in Taiwan, out of 147,940 OFWs.

RELATED STORY: Ople assures OFWs in high-risk countries, areas are safe

At 1.85 exchange rate, the wage increase represents an increase in peso currency from the current P30,260 monthly wage to P 37,000.

“I hope that foreign household workers with existing contracts can also be granted a wage increase given their excellent and reliable service,” DMW Chief Susan Ople said.