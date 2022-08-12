Latest NewsNewsTFT News

2 Nigerians, Filipina arrested for bank fraud in PH

Two Nigerians and their Filipina were arrested Wednesday for allegedly hacking a bank account of an Indian national in Laguna.

The Police Regional Office IV-A said on Thursday that authorities in Laguna have arrested a woman and two Nigerian nationals. The suspects were identified as as Nigerians Samuel Nomso Esomchi, 42; Taye John Bamidele, 40; and their local accomplice, Gladys Francisco, 47 and the investigation showed that the woman allegedly attempted to withdraw P400,000 from an Indian businessman at China Bank San Pedro Branch around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

The branch manager discovered that the remittance was hacked and it was red-flagged by the bank’s central office as “hacked and a possible fraud” and immediate alert was raised with the security guard and coordination was carried out with the San Pedro City Police Station (SPCPS), resulting in the woman’s arrest.

The two Nigerians were found with P1.4 million in cash.

