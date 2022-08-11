US police officers face action for letting Filipina go after she flashed ‘White Privilege Card’

Two Anchorage police officers allegedly violated traffic rules by failing to act against a Filipina who flashed ‘White Privilege Card’.

The woman Trump supporter showed them a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed.

The police department is treating it as a confidential personnel matter.

Mimi Israelah, a Filipina living in the US, said in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for “weaving at 3:43 a.m. on July 9” in Anchorage after arriving on an early-morning flight from California for a Trump rally and instead of driver’s license, she showed a White Privilege card.

In a Facebook post which has since been deleted she said, “ When I saw my White Privilege card, I gave to him if it’s ok.” “He laughed and called his partner. It’s their first time to see a White Privileged (sic) card,” she said.

The Anchorage police officers identified in the incident were Nicholas Bowe and Charles Worland. And have been send on administrative leave during the 11-day investigation, Case said.

Police didn’t disclose which policies were violated.