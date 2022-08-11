Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US police officers face action for letting Filipina go after she flashed ‘White Privilege Card’

Two Anchorage police officers allegedly violated traffic rules by failing to act against a Filipina who flashed ‘White Privilege Card’.

The woman Trump supporter showed them a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed.

The police department is treating it as a confidential personnel matter.

Mimi Israelah, a Filipina living in the US, said in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for “weaving at 3:43 a.m. on July 9” in Anchorage after arriving on an early-morning flight from California for a Trump rally and instead of driver’s license, she showed a White Privilege card.

In a Facebook post which has since been deleted she said, “ When I saw my White Privilege card, I gave to him if it’s ok.” “He laughed and called his partner. It’s their first time to see a White Privileged (sic) card,” she said.

The Anchorage police officers identified in the incident were Nicholas Bowe and Charles Worland. And have been send on administrative leave during the 11-day investigation, Case said.

Police didn’t disclose which policies were violated.

