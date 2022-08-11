OWWA says gov’t studying more convenient issuance of OEC for OFWs

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio says that the Department of Migrant Workers is now finding ways to make the issuance of the Overseas Employment Certificate or OEC more convenient for overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

Ignacio made the statement in an interview with GMA News when asked about the appeal of OFWs for a faster process for their deployment abroad.

“I am very sure they are talking about the OEC. Bago tayo nagkaroon ng DMW, POEA ang gumagawa niyan. Pero ngayon na DMW is here, ‘yan ay inaaral mabuti para mas maging convenient para sa OFWs ang mabigyan ng OECs nila,” Ignacio said.

RELATED STORY: DMW-DICT to work together for paperless OEC accessible via smartphones – Ople

Ignacio added that the OEC aims to protect OFWs.

DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople said that the employment certificate should not be a tool for other agencies to collect money from OFWs.

Under the law, OFWs are now mandated to pay their Philhealth premiums before they can get their OECs.

The mandatory PAG-IBIG payment is also another requirement for an OFW to obtain their OEC.

READ ON: OFWs happy about Marcos’ move to automate contract verification, OEC accessibility through smartphones

“Yung OEC ako personal ko na belief hindi siya dapat gawing collection tool ng iba’t ibang ahensya outside the department kasi doon nagkakaproblema eh,” Ople said last June.

Ople plans to sit down with other government agencies and lawmakerd to discuss possible amendments in laws so that it will not be an additional burden to OFWs.

“Yung OEC there are a lot of reforms pagdating doon, itong mandatory expanded insurance isang area of concern yan kasama ang Philhealth na sa tingin ko kailngan amendments sa batas,” she said.