Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

File photo of Arnell Ignacio during his time with PAGCOR in 2016. Photo by ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

Newly-appointed chief of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA Arnell Ignacio says he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ignacio says he is currently under quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

“The nth time that I got infected with COVID parang nasasanay na lang na kino-COVID ako,” Ignacio told CNN Philippines.

RELATED STORY: Department of Migrant Workers introduces ‘dream team’ of newly-appointed officials

Despite this, Ignacio says that he is now preparing for his new role as head of OWWA.

“I have discovered a unique love for OFWs. It’s like taking care of my family. Nagka-expansion ako,” Ignacio said.

The former celebrity also had some good words to the agency’s previous chief Hans Cacdac.

“Following Hans Cacdac, I have big shoes to fill. That man is nuclear-powered. Hindi ko alam kung kailan natutulog yan,” he said.

READ ON: LOOK: OWWA officials from PH lead reintegration, open forum for OFWs in Abu Dhabi

Ignacio shared what will be his priorities as OWWA chief.

“When OFWs come, they should feel like they’re coming home, that this is their sanctuary… They should have something good to remember,” he said.

“President Marcos ordered us to extend care to OFWs’ families, especially their children,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Etihad generic

Etihad Airways to double daily flights from UAE to PH starting Oct. 30

50 mins ago
wil dasovich 2

Wil Dasovich speaks up on Alodia Gosiengfiao’s engagement

55 mins ago
TOP 10 RICHEST COVER

Family behind SM Supermalls remains as Philippines’ richest billionaires in latest Forbes listing

1 hour ago
Herlene Budol Bb Pilipinas

Herlene Budol says she’s ready to compete in international pageants

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button