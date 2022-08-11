OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio tests positive for COVID-19

Newly-appointed chief of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA Arnell Ignacio says he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ignacio says he is currently under quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

“The nth time that I got infected with COVID parang nasasanay na lang na kino-COVID ako,” Ignacio told CNN Philippines.

RELATED STORY: Department of Migrant Workers introduces ‘dream team’ of newly-appointed officials

Despite this, Ignacio says that he is now preparing for his new role as head of OWWA.

“I have discovered a unique love for OFWs. It’s like taking care of my family. Nagka-expansion ako,” Ignacio said.

The former celebrity also had some good words to the agency’s previous chief Hans Cacdac.

“Following Hans Cacdac, I have big shoes to fill. That man is nuclear-powered. Hindi ko alam kung kailan natutulog yan,” he said.

READ ON: LOOK: OWWA officials from PH lead reintegration, open forum for OFWs in Abu Dhabi

Ignacio shared what will be his priorities as OWWA chief.

“When OFWs come, they should feel like they’re coming home, that this is their sanctuary… They should have something good to remember,” he said.

“President Marcos ordered us to extend care to OFWs’ families, especially their children,” he added.