Man caught red handed in Oud Al Muteena for organizing gambling

A man was caught red-handed in Oud Al Muteena for organising gambling.

The police arrested the Asian man with tools used to organise gambling and the person was inviting passersby to gamble.

The Criminal Court sentenced him to 3 months in jail. The sentence will be followed by deportation and a fine of AED 100,000.

In February 2022 a policeman saw the suspect sitting on a street in Al Muteena, near a hotel, and organising a gambling game following which he was arrested and his tools and 130 dirhams were seized.

Later he confessed to his crime. The appellate court upheld the verdict.