ID cards must be updated after marriage, says UAE authority

Replacing or updating ID cards after getting married is necessary in the UAE as the wife’s surname for some nationalities residing in the Gulf country is changed after marriage, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has highlighted.

In case of change in the wife’s surname, the person concerned must visit an ICP affiliated customer service centre with the necessary documents to update the data in the ID card and in the Population Register Programme, the ICP said.

RELATED STORY: UAE residents told to inform ICA of changes in Emirates ID within 30 days

For Emiratis and Gulf citizens, the data in the Population Register Programme and the ID card must be updated within no more than 30 days from the date the son or daughter has reached 15 years of age, local media reports pointed out.

To do so, they must visit an ICP affiliated customer service centre and submit a request for this purpose in order for the son’s fingerprints to be captured and all the data required to be amended to be updated, the ICP said.

The ICP has highlighted that for UAE residents, there is no need to check with the ICP within a specific period of time from the date their children have reached 15 years of age because the data update is done upon renewal of the residence.