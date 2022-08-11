Housewife claims over Php401M 16 days after winning GrandLotto 6/55 draw

A 34-year-old housewife from the province of Iloilo has claimed her jackpot prize of PhP401,186,804.80 from the GrandLotto 6/55 draw held on July 9th after 16 days of waiting.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the woman brought home her winning amount on July 25, 2022.

She had left the six-digit winning combination of 02 – 18 – 49 – 07 – 19 – 47. Moreover, she had only bet once on the lucky pick (LP) for PhP20.

“My husband said I should try to bet on just one lucky pick to make it different, if you’re really lucky you’ll even win LP,” said the woman.

“My nervousness and fear took precedence over joy because I thought about the safety of my wife and I, so it took 2 weeks before we decided to take the prize we won. It’s also for our safety,” the husband of the winner said.

The winner has requested that private details be kept strictly confidential from his family to ensure their safety.

She said she has been trying to bet for six years until she suddenly became an instant multi-millionaire.

Thanking the PCSO, she hoped they would “continue to help the poor” especially her compatriots in Iloilo.

“Like some, I didn’t believe in the lottery before, but I’m here at PCSO now covering up and I’m holding the check of what I won,” she added.

“Thank God, among the many who bet, I am one of the blessed. So, for those who bet on the lottery, don’t give up betting,” She advised

She plans to build her own business in Iloilo, give part of her winnings to the Church and a few charity institutions to help the less fortunate.

Pursuant to the Philippine Republic Act 1169, lottery tickets are valid for one year from the day of drawing. Prizes not claimed after one year will be forfeited.

Up to 20 percent tax is automatically deducted from prizes that exceed PhP10,000 under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.