Family behind SM Supermalls remains as Philippines’ richest billionaires in latest Forbes listing

The family of the late businessman Henry Sy remains at the top spot with highest net worth, according to Forbes’ Philippines Richest’ 2022 list.

The combined net worth of siblings Teresita Sy Coson, Henry Sy Jr., Hans, Herbert, and Harley stand at $12.6 billion. Their family’s net worth might have down from $16.6 billion in 2021 due mostly to the pandemic but as a family, they remain as the country’s richest thanks to their diversified assets.

“Their combined net worth is comprised largely of stakes held in the group’s publicly traded SM Investments and SM Prime,” read the report from Forbes.

Former senator and real estate billionaire Manny Villar ranks second on Forbes’ list with a net worth of $7.8 billion. As an individual, Villar ranks as the Philippines’ richest man and is even ranked among the world’s billionaires.

He owns real estate, shopping malls, offices, and supermarkets, and he just obtained frequencies to broadcast on free television.

READ ON: Manny Villar remains richest Filipino in Forbes billionaire’s list

With a net worth of $5.6 billion, port and casino entrepreneur Enrique Razon is the country’s third richest billionaire. Solaire Resort and Casino is run by his Bloomberry Resorts. He is also the chairman of International Container Terminal Services, a company with a global presence. He is also interested in water and energy, among other things.

Lance Gokongwei and his siblings rank fourth. JG Summit Holdings is led by Lance, Robina, Lisa, Faith, Hope, and Marcia and has holdings in food, communications, airlines, banking, power, and real estate. According to Forbes, their total net worth is $3.1 billion.

The Aboitiz family, with a net worth of $2.9 billion, rounds out the top five. They operate Aboitiz Equity Ventures, one of the country’s major corporations with holdings in electricity, banking, real estate, and food, among other things.

The top ten also included DMCI’s Isidro Consunji and siblings, Jollibee Foods Corp’s Tony Tan Caktiong and family, Ayala Corp’s Jaime Zobel de Ayala and family, San Miguel Corp’s Ramon Ang, and Alliance Global’s Andrew Tan.