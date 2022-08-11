Etihad Airways to double daily flights from UAE to PH starting Oct. 30

Etihad Airways is set to strengthen air connectivity between the UAE and the Philippines this winter with an additional daily service to Manila.

A second daily flight will be established on 30th October, providing guests with a total 14 flights per week between Abu Dhabi and the Filipino capital.

Both daily frequencies will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft in the skies.

“As one of our biggest markets for point-to-point travel, Etihad is proud to offer our guests a greater choice of options and easier access between the UAE and Manila,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales and Cargo.

“Our double-daily service will provide the large Filipino population in the UAE with convenient access to visit family and loved ones back home and support the recovery in tourism as more holidaymakers flock to discover the stunning islands of the Philippines.”

The combined double-daily flights will see Etihad offer 450,000 seats annually between Abu Dhabi and Manila, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of 75 percent.

The additional frequency will also increase the total annual cargo capacity to almost 30,000 tonnes, opening more business opportunities and supporting the growth of bilateral trade.

In Southeast Asia, Etihad will offer up to 56 weekly flights this winter between Abu Dhabi and Manila (14 weekly flights), Bangkok (14), Phuket (7), Singapore (7), Kuala Lumpur (7) and Jakarta (7.)