Japan selects 47 Filipinos for 2022 teaching program

A total of 47 selected Filipinos were selected to be part of the 2022 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) program that aims to promote grassroots internalization at the local level.

The delegation, composed of 26 Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) and one Coordinator for International relations (CIR), are scheduled to leave for Tokyo next week, the Japanese Embassy announced on Tuesday, August 9, emphasizing that the JET is a competitive program that allows foreigners, including Filipinos to live and teach in Japan.

The Filipino participants this year, consisting of 46 assistant language teachers (ALTs) will work in public or private schools, or local boards of education and prior to their departure the participants engaged in a series of pre-orientation activities aimed at preparing them for their duties in Japan.

They will be assigned and will assist in classes led by Japanese English teachers and since it started in 2014, the number of JET Filipino participants has increased cumulatively, totaling to over 250 individuals to date.

In a send-off reception hosted by Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa last month, the envoy hoped that the initiative will strengthen the people-to-people ties and linkages between Japan and the Philippines.

“Promoting mutual trust and internationalization, participants become cultural ambassadors that bridge Japan to their home nations. Filipino JETs do so well in this aspect, consistently paving avenues for stronger linkages between Japan and the Philippines,” Koshikawa said.