ICU nurse charged with murder in fiery Los Angeles crash that killed six

A Houston nurse was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery Los Angeles crash that killed six people including a pregnant woman along with her infant and could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted.

The disturbing surveillance video of the crash has been widely circulated online with the accused Nicole Linton allegedly speeding at 144 km/h at the time

According to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office one murder charge has already been filed for the pregnant woman’s unborn child.

Linton, 37, was allegedly driving the Mercedes-Benz that raced through a red light at intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenue last Thursday and crashed into several other cars in the Windsor Hills area and she made her first court appearance Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend.

A total of 6 people were killed including all the members of one family.

Linton, who appeared in a wheelchair, didn’t enter a plea. Her arraignment is scheduled this October.

