Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina track and field legend Lydia De Vega dies at 57

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Filipina athletics legend Lydia De Vega has passed away after battling cancer according to her daughter, Stephanie Mercado.

De Vega was 57 years old.

“On behalf of our family, it is with absolute grief that I announce the death of my mother, Lydia De Vega this evening, August 10, 2022, at the Makati Medical Center,” Stephanie wrote in a Facebook post.

“She fought a good fight and is now at peace,” Stephanie added.

The family has yet to announce wake details but they expressed their gratitude for the prayers for De Vega’s soul.

Few weeks ago, the track legend was in critical condition due to stage 4 breast cancer.

Despite being diagnosed with the disease in 2018, De Vega continued her work as a coach in Singapore. She only returned home for treatment.

De Vega was named as the fastest woman in Asia and the sprint queen of Asia in the ‘80s. She also held a record for the 100m dash for over 30 years.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

distressed

OFW stabbing survivor in Saudi now home

3 hours ago
baby abandoned

Newborn baby found wrapped in tarpaulin with worms and ants crawling all over

3 hours ago
TFT CATS

Sheikh Hamdan goes unrecognised while riding London Underground train

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 08 10 at 5.55.24 PM 1

Free webinar this August 20 to uncover potential and profits of real estate investments for OFWs

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button