Filipina track and field legend Lydia De Vega dies at 57

Filipina athletics legend Lydia De Vega has passed away after battling cancer according to her daughter, Stephanie Mercado.

De Vega was 57 years old.

“On behalf of our family, it is with absolute grief that I announce the death of my mother, Lydia De Vega this evening, August 10, 2022, at the Makati Medical Center,” Stephanie wrote in a Facebook post.

“She fought a good fight and is now at peace,” Stephanie added.

The family has yet to announce wake details but they expressed their gratitude for the prayers for De Vega’s soul.

Few weeks ago, the track legend was in critical condition due to stage 4 breast cancer.

Despite being diagnosed with the disease in 2018, De Vega continued her work as a coach in Singapore. She only returned home for treatment.

De Vega was named as the fastest woman in Asia and the sprint queen of Asia in the ‘80s. She also held a record for the 100m dash for over 30 years.