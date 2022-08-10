Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA: No casualties in Seoul flooding

The Department of Foreign Affairs says that no Filipinos have been affected so far in the recent flooding in Seoul, South Korea.

The DFA said the Embassy in Seoul is closely monitoring the developments in the Korean capital.

“As of now, no reported Filipino affected by the floods in Central Seoul and surrounding areas like Incheon and Gyeonggi,” the DFA said.

“The Embassy continues to monitor and reach out to the Filipino community during this record rainfall, the first in 80 years for Korea,” the department added.

The heaviest rainfall in 80 years has pounded Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and surrounding regions, leaving eight people dead and six others missing, as well as flooding homes, vehicles, buildings and subway stations, Yonhap News Agency quoted officials as saying on Tuesday.

Parts of Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul, received heavy rains of over 100 millimetres per hour Monday night, with per-hour precipitation in Seoul’s Dongjak district surpassing 141.5 mm at one point, the highest downpour per hour since 1942.

