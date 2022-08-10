Department of Migrant Workers introduces ‘dream team’ of newly-appointed officials

A mixed of seasoned diplomats and new faces will be joining the Department of Migrant Workers according to DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople.

Ople said that the new roster of appointed officials share a commitment to serve our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

“Together, we will make the DMW a secure home for our OFWs and their families,” Ople said.

Senior DMW officials include Atty. Bernard P. Olalia and Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, who served as administrators of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), respectively.

Olalia will assume his new post as DMW Undersecretary for Licensing and Adjudication Services.

He will remain as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the POEA until the department is fully constituted in 2023 with approved budget.

Cacdac, who has been in the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and OWWA for a total of 21 years, will serve as Undersecretary for Welfare and Foreign Employment.

He will also oversee the Aksyon Fund which will be used in helping distressed OFWs.

“This mix of familiar faces and new names reflects our desire for continuity and innovation. The DMW’s “dream team” is now in place, and we vow to serve our OFWs faithfully and with utmost professionalism,” Ople said.

Another seasoned official is Undersecretary Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones who has been in the civil service for 31 years. She is coming to the DMW as Undersecretary for Finance and Internal Affairs.

New to government service is Atty. Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan who headed a highly successful law firm specializing in labor, civil, administrative, and criminal cases. She will serve as Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation.

Arnell Ignacio served as deputy OWWA Administrator before his appointment as OWWA chief.

“Venecio Legaspi, a former OFW for 29 years in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia who will serve as Assistant Secretary for Reintegration. “Ka Vennie” rose from the ranks to become vice-president of a prominent Saudi bank in Jeddah before retiring and joining the DMW,” the department said.

Seasoned Dubai diplomat among ranking officers

Among the key appointments is Atty. Felicitas Bay, a seasoned career official of over 30 years who served as the head of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai since 2017.

She served hundreds of thousands of Filipinos residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during her stint which lasted for four years a half – from Feb.28, 2017 to July 15, 2021.

When she headed POLO Dubai, the said post was awarded by the Department of Labor and Employment as the “Most Innovative POLO” in 2019. The post also garnered the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) National Kabalikat Award during the same year.

And now, Atty. Bay joins the esteemed ‘dream team’ as the Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Welfare Services, focusing on finding ways to provide OFWs with the assistance they need in an efficient and timely manner.

Other key appointments include:

Jerome A. Alcantara – Assistant Secretary for Land-based services and concurrently Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary

Levinson C. Alcantara – Assistant Secretary for Pre-employment Services

Francis Ron C. de Guzman – Assistant Secretary for Licensing and Adjudication Services

Jerome T. Pampolina – Assistant Secretary Sea-based Services

Violeta D. Illescas – Assistant Secretary for Internal Management and Administration.