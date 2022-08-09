Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sen. Imee Marcos tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing ‘raging fever’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Senator Imee Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri stated that Sen. Marcos was still able to attend the session virtually despite experiencing a ‘raging fever’. He further said that fellow senators are praying for her speedy recovery.

Apart from Sen. Marcos, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano also tested positive last August 3, Wednesday. The Senate began adopting tight health measures on the grounds on August 8 and will require guests and visitors to demonstrate a negative antigen test result obtained within 24 hours.

RELATED STORY: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ earns Php 140M in 5 days, more screens to open in Dubai – VIVA

As of posting time, there’s no information yet if Sen. Marcos will be able to attend the upcoming premiere of the film ‘Maid in Malacañang’ scheduled this coming August 19 in Dubai.

The movie has made over Php 140M within first five days of its opening across Philippine cinemas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 9 maggie

Maggie Wilson reveals details of estranged husband’s alleged affair, posts photos of ‘other woman’

3 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler generic

Sharjah Ruler to provide AED50,000 for families affected by forced evacuations due to flash floods

3 hours ago
pope francis vatican easter vigil

Pope Francis condoles with PH on Fidel Ramos’ death

3 hours ago
iStock 121919738 1

11 year-old boy dies due to tetanus from circumcision

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button