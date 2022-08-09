Sen. Imee Marcos tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing ‘raging fever’

Senator Imee Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri stated that Sen. Marcos was still able to attend the session virtually despite experiencing a ‘raging fever’. He further said that fellow senators are praying for her speedy recovery.

Apart from Sen. Marcos, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano also tested positive last August 3, Wednesday. The Senate began adopting tight health measures on the grounds on August 8 and will require guests and visitors to demonstrate a negative antigen test result obtained within 24 hours.

As of posting time, there’s no information yet if Sen. Marcos will be able to attend the upcoming premiere of the film ‘Maid in Malacañang’ scheduled this coming August 19 in Dubai.

The movie has made over Php 140M within first five days of its opening across Philippine cinemas.