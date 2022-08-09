Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Forklift accident victim who got disabled at work gets AED 200,000 payout in Dubai

The Dubai Civil Court has awarded an AED 200,000 compensation to an employee left disabled in a forklift accident.

The victim who is a warehouse worker was left with permanent injuries after struck by a forklift and the Ghanaian suffered irreparable damage to his hip and leg in the accident at Jebel Ali workplace in late 2019.

A report by Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality earlier noted that the accident happened due to negligence by the industrial company.

Workers were allowed to rest and sleep in hazardous areas which were frequently crossed by vehicles and the report also noted that the person driving the forklift was not properly qualified.

The victim went to rest in a corridor leading to the food court and was surprised when the forklift hit him.

