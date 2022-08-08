UAE calls for de-escalation of violence in Gaza

The UAE government called for de-escalation of situation in the Gaza Strip and cease attacked against civilians.

In a statement carried by the UAE state news agency WAM, Afra Mahash Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), was quoted saying: “The UAE expresses its deep concern over the current escalation and calls for exercising maximum restraint, to prevent being drawn into new levels of violence and instability.”

The statement came following atrocious rocket attacks in Gaza over the weekend.

The three days of exchange of fire has left at least 43 people dead.

Afra Mahash said that the UAE, as a member of the UN Security Council, submitted a request—along with China, France, Ireland and Norway—to hold a closed meeting of the Council on Monday to discuss the current developments and ways to support international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.