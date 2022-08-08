Sen. Padilla pushes for PH history to be back in High School Curriculum

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

File photo of Sen. Robin Padilla

Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla is pushing for a bill seeking to bring Philippine history back into the high school curriculum.

In his filed Senate Bill 451 or An Act Mandating the Inclusion of Philippine History as a Separate Subject in the High School Curriculum, Padilla said that the Filipino youth needed to know the country’s historical roots and cultural heritage in order to lead the Philippines.

“To lead this nation into the future would require an understanding of the country’s historical roots and cultural heritage in ideally all levels of formal education,” reads the Senate Bill.

He also said that it is unfortunate for the youth to be stripped of the opportunity to wade through the books of the country’s “invaluable past.”

It can be recalled that the subject was removed from the high school curriculum through Department of Education (DepEd) Order 20 issued by then DepEd Secretary Armin Luistro as part of the implementation of the Kinder to Grade 12 (K-12) program.

It is being taught separately to Grade 5 and 6 students. The current Araling Panlipunan (AP) curriculum covers various Philippine history topics across grade levels.

Padilla also pushes for instilling of patriotism by adding subjects such as culture, and identity of the Bangsamoro and Indigenous People.

The current K-12 primary education curriculum for Social Studies only includes subjects such as Asian Studies and World History.

