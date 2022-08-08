Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs in Oman across 207 job professions at risk due to fresh push in Omanization drive

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Oman Labor Ministry’s recent decision to prioritize Omani job seekers across 200 professions in place of expat workers have worried several OFWs as they might lose their jobs.

Dr. Mahad bin Said Saówain. Labor Minister of Oman, released resolution no. 35/2022 last July 17, 2022, suspending the issuance of new work visas for 207 jobs, in a fresh push for the country’s Omanization drive.

Affected professions include Director-level positions across Human Resources, Personnel, Public Relations, Filling Station, Deputy Director-General, Deputy Director, Training Supervisor, and Assistant General Director.

Jobs such as Legal Clerk, Store Supervisor, HR Technician, Systems Analysis Technician, Customs Clerk, Flight Operations Inspector and Librarian are also included in the work ban list.

However, Greg Abalos, the Philippines’ Labor Attache in Oman, assured that majority of over 10,000 OFWs living and working in the said country need not worry as the professions they’re in are not included in the list.

“It’s not something to be worried about kasi yung mga naapektuhan hindi naman basically yung mga trabaho ng ating mga kababayan dito sa Oman,” sabi ni Labor Attache Greg Abalos.

The Oman government’s Omanization drive has been ongoing for several years now, which is why the Philippine government has been making efforts to find help Filipino workers find employment in other industries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Carla Abellana Tom Rodriguez

Tom Rodriguez breaks social media silence, defends Carla from netizens

37 mins ago
jaya us house

Jaya’s house burned down in the U.S.

1 hour ago
iStock 510015064

Tulfo urges gov’t to prepare contingency plans for 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan amid tensions

2 hours ago
pilipino jobless

2.9 million Filipinos jobless in June-PSA 

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button