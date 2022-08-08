OFWs in Oman across 207 job professions at risk due to fresh push in Omanization drive

Oman Labor Ministry’s recent decision to prioritize Omani job seekers across 200 professions in place of expat workers have worried several OFWs as they might lose their jobs.

Dr. Mahad bin Said Saówain. Labor Minister of Oman, released resolution no. 35/2022 last July 17, 2022, suspending the issuance of new work visas for 207 jobs, in a fresh push for the country’s Omanization drive.

Affected professions include Director-level positions across Human Resources, Personnel, Public Relations, Filling Station, Deputy Director-General, Deputy Director, Training Supervisor, and Assistant General Director.

Jobs such as Legal Clerk, Store Supervisor, HR Technician, Systems Analysis Technician, Customs Clerk, Flight Operations Inspector and Librarian are also included in the work ban list.

However, Greg Abalos, the Philippines’ Labor Attache in Oman, assured that majority of over 10,000 OFWs living and working in the said country need not worry as the professions they’re in are not included in the list.

“It’s not something to be worried about kasi yung mga naapektuhan hindi naman basically yung mga trabaho ng ating mga kababayan dito sa Oman,” sabi ni Labor Attache Greg Abalos.

The Oman government’s Omanization drive has been ongoing for several years now, which is why the Philippine government has been making efforts to find help Filipino workers find employment in other industries.