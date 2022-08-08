“Napaka-kill joy naman”: Raffy Tulfo denounces critics of Angara’s birthday party

The Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Monday denounced those who criticised birthday party of Senator Sonny Angara stating that it was “the charity that drove government officials to a night of partying last Saturday.”

Critics said that while politicians partied Filipinos were fighting off inflation.

Asked at a press conference at the Senate on how he felt about comments of Angara’s 50th birthday party he said: “Napaka-kill joy naman ‘yung mga nagsasabi niyan. Dapat inaalam din nila siguro ‘yung reason kung bakit, ano bang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit kami nandu’n.”

“Una, tao naman kami, marunong din kami dapat mag-relax. Pangalawa, it was for a cause rin,” he added.

The party raised Php 3 million which will be donated to the Philippine General Hospital Foundation.

“So, may naitulong ‘yung party na ‘yun. Hindi lamang pagsasayaw-sayaw kundi for a good cause, charity,” Tulfo said.

Those who attended the birthday celebration include President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

A video of Marcos Jr. singing with senators went viral online drawing criticism from some social media users.