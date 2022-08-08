‘Maid in Malacañang’ earns Php 140M in 5 days, more screens to open in Dubai – VIVA

Blockbuster hit ‘Maid in Malacañang’ has grossed Php 140M within five days of its showing.

VIVA Films announced that it earned Php40 M on its Sunday screening alone.

“P140 MILLION TOTAL GROSS TO DATE! Ang tagumpay na ito dahil sa inyo! P40 MILLION Sunday Gross!,” read their post on Facebook.

The special screening this August 19 in Dubai with Senator Imee Marcos, Director Darryl Yap, and actress Cristine Reyes also sold out within 12 hours. In line with this, VivaMax Middle East and Europe has announced that they will be opening more screens for Saturday, August 20.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa suporta at pagmamahal, Dubai! At dahil malakas kayo samin, WE ARE ADDING MORE CINEMAS for the SPECIAL SCREENING with Cristine Reyes, Direk Darryl Yap, and Senator Imee R. Marcos on AUGUST 20, 2022 (SATURDAY),” read the post.

‘Maid in Malacañang’ is a 1986 drama depicting “the last 72 hours of the Marcoses within the Palace as seen through the eyes of one “reliable” source.”

READ ON: Imee Marcos, Darryl Yap, Cristine Reyes confirm visit to Dubai for premiere of Maid in Malacañang