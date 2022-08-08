LOOK: Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor nears completion

The Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project, which extends 8km along Ras Al Khor Road, is now at 75 percent completion rate.

The project works include constructing bridges extending 2km, widening Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction, and building two-lane service roads on both sides.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, stated: “The project aims to increase the capacity of Ras Al Khor Road to 10,000 vehicles per hour, slash the travel time from 20 minutes to about seven minutes, enhance traffic safety and flow, and eliminate the existing overlapping traffic spots.”

“The project serves a host of major development projects inhabited by 650,000 residents namely The Lagoons, Dubai Creek, Meydan Horizon, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar Complex,” Al Tayer added.

The project is also expected to increase vehicle capcity of Ras Al Khor Road to 30,000 vehicles per hour by constructing a two-lane bridge extending 988 meters to enable free left-side turns of traffic inbound from Nad Al Hamar Road towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

“The Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project is one of the biggest undertaken by the RTA. In future, it will include the construction of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing, a bridge crossing over the Dubai Creek to link Al Jaddaf in Bur Dubai with the street extending between Dubai Creek Project and Dubai Festival City.”