Jaya’s house burned down in the U.S.

Philippines’ Queen of Soul Jaya shared that their house in the United States was burned down over the weekend.

No other details were provided but the singer says she is grateful that they are all safe from the incident.

“God is so good! Our house just burned to the ground but we are all safe! I have no words but GOD IS GOOD!!!” Jaya wrote on her Instagram account.

Jaya and her family left the Philippines last March to pursue a new life in the U.S.

“Sa ngayon po gusto ko po sana kahit papaano magpahinga. Hindi ko alam ‘yung feeling ng pahinga. But still with some type of work. Ito nga, sabi ko, ang saya. Natiyempo ‘yung online. Pwedeng gawin ‘yan. Maraming pwedeng gawin sa online source,” she said.

The singer said that this year was the right time to start a new beginning.

RELATED STORY: Jaya leaves for US after experiencing hardships in PH due to pandemic

“A lot of people would understand I’m 51 in a few weeks and napakarami ko pa ding gustong gawin na ibang bagay, not just singing. And right now, everything is kind of slow and down. So good opportunity to start something fresh,” Jaya said.

Last year, Jaya’s husband was rushed to the hospital due to a stroke. Early this year, Jaya said that they have sold some of their properties in Tarlac and bought a new house in the states.

“You know, God had better plans. He made us sell the property, nagbayad the same day… That was January 5… January 7, they departed. They were able to find a job 22 hours later and they were able to find a home to rent na ang laki-laki, ang ganda-ganda na parang pwede ba nating bilhin ‘yun someday? Hindi naman binebenta… but you know, He provides. Things happened and things start to arise when your faith rises. That’s the reason why I’m going to the States because I think He’s telling me talaga to go there, don’t worry about it,” Jaya said.

The singer marked her 30 years in show business last 2019.

She was a longtime Kapuso talent and then later on moved to the Kapamilya network. Jaya became one of the mainstay judges in the It’s Showtime segment ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’.