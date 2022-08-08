Facebook to shut down live shopping feature on October 1

Facebook has announced in a blog that they will be shutting down its Live Shopping feature on October 1.

The live shopping feature has been introduced in 2018 which allows online sellers to cross-stream on both of their pages, as opposed to having to direct users to a single page. It was designed to give creators and brands an interactive way to sell items, connect with viewers and potentially gain new customers.

Meta, the mother company of Facebook said that they are now shifting their focus on reels.

“As consumers’ viewing behaviors are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product,” read the statement.

They advise creators to download their past live videos to preserve their content.

“If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration,” suggested Meta.

The shutdown will not affect lie shopping events on Instagram.

“If you have a shop with checkout and want to to host Live Shopping events on Instagram, you can set up Live Shopping on Instagram ,” they added.

Facebook also clarified in the post The social media network notes that you will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but you won’t be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos.

Big brands like Abercrombie and Fitch, Bobbi Brown, Clinique and Sephora participated in the launch of “Live Shopping Fridays” last summer but it appears that general consumer awareness and adoption of live shopping is still low, pushing Facebook to shutdown the feature.