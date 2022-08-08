Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Facebook to shut down live shopping feature on October 1

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Screenshot courtesy of: Unisilver Time, Mainstream Boutique Cranberry Township, and Gelie's live

Facebook has announced in a blog that they will be shutting down its Live Shopping feature on October 1.

The live shopping feature has been introduced in 2018 which allows online sellers to cross-stream on both of their pages, as opposed to having to direct users to a single page. It was designed to give creators and brands an interactive way to sell items, connect with viewers and potentially gain new customers.

Meta, the mother company of Facebook said that they are now shifting their focus on reels.

“As consumers’ viewing behaviors are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product,” read the statement.
They advise creators to download their past live videos to preserve their content.
“If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration,” suggested Meta. 
The shutdown will not affect lie shopping events on Instagram.
“If you have a shop with checkout and want to to host Live Shopping events on Instagram, you can set up Live Shopping on Instagram,” they added.

Facebook also clarified in the post The social media network notes that you will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but you won’t be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos.

Facebook also clarified in the post that “you will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but you won’t be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos.”

Big brands like Abercrombie and Fitch, Bobbi Brown, Clinique and Sephora participated in the launch of “Live Shopping Fridays” last summer but it appears that general consumer awareness and adoption of live shopping is still low, pushing Facebook to shutdown the feature.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Carla Abellana Tom Rodriguez

Tom Rodriguez breaks social media silence, defends Carla from netizens

14 mins ago
jaya us house

Jaya’s house burned down in the U.S.

40 mins ago
iStock 510015064

Tulfo urges gov’t to prepare contingency plans for 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan amid tensions

2 hours ago
pilipino jobless

2.9 million Filipinos jobless in June-PSA 

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button