DMW warns OFWs on Job Scams on Facebook

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has released an Advisory cautioning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) of job offers made by unauthorized recruiting individuals and entities on Facebook.

OFWs are advised to avoid dealing with the said illegal recruiters and to always fulfill their employment contract obligations,” reads the statement.

They advise Filipino job seekers to “always verify job offers through the DMW verification system to avoid being victimized by illegal recruiters.”

Some victims commented on the advisory seeking for help.

“Paano ‘yung mga kababayan nating na-scam galing Davao… sana naman matulungan ninyo sila maibalik ‘yung pera nila. Sobrang dami nila na-scam from Davao, commented one Facebook user.

Others expressed their opinion on how what action should be taken against the online scammers.

“Those who are taking advantage and illegal recruitment should be dealt accordingly both individually or by group,” said one netizen.

