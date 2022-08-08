Latest NewsNewsTFT News

2.9 million Filipinos jobless in June-PSA 

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that some 2.99 million Filipinos are jobless in June, slightly higher compared to previous months.

PSA data showed that where were 2.99 million unemployed Filipinos during the month, 62,000 higher than the 2.93 million in May, and 781,000 lower than the 3.77 million from last year’s data.

The rate of unemployment stays at 6% and slightly lower to the 7.7% last June 2021.

The sectors with the biggest drop in employment include manufacturing, accommodation, food services. transportation and storage services.

Employment rate remains unchanged at 94% and slightly higher compared to the June 2021 data at 92.3%.

“Talagang bumalik na ang sigla ng ating economy based on the numbers,” National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said on Monday.

“We hope that the direction will continue, that it will go down, but we will see kung anong mangyayari sa month of July,” he added. 

