WATCH: Dream home of Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa under-construction

Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa revealed that the construction of their family’s dream home has finally begun as they gave fans a glimpse of their property.

Screen Shot 2022 08 07 at 9.29.37 AM

The couple took to their respective social media accounts to share glimpses of the construction of their future home and shared the 3D plan on their YouTube vlog yesterday, Aug 5. The new home is expected to have two stories and a flat roof design.

In the Instagram post, Nicole wrote, “Hard Work & Dedication. Officially the start of #CasaCorky. We have a long journey up ahead, but at least we are finally one step closer to our dream.”

“Thank you, God, for the guidance and blessings. This is all for our Corkyboy,” the actress added.

Donesa said that they demolished the “Starstruck” alum’s house in Quezon City to create a new home with a brand-new design while in an IG story, Mark shared a short video taken at their property. In his post, he included a sticker that reads “work in progress.”

