Dubai man dies after being assaulted at nightclub in Spain

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A father of two children from Dubai died after an assault at a nightclub in Spain.

The man remained in hospital for five days after being brutally attacked by bouncers and police, his family has alleged.

Briton Tobias White-Sansom, 35, a UAE resident since 2020, had travelled to Magaluf in Majorca for a family event which was hosted by his millionaire elder brother Maximillian White.

The body is being repatriated to Nottingham, UK.

On July 26 Tobias went to the popular Boomerang Club on the famous Magaluf strip to retrieve his T-shirt and was told his belongings had been kept away. When he tried to reason with the club’s security guards, they brutally assaulted him and were joined by the police who gave him two “tranquilisers to restrain him but that gave him a heart attack, the family members said.

Tobias was admitted to Son Latzer Hospital’s intensive care and and was taken off life support after being declared brain dead by doctors.

