Six medical examinations needed for new or residence visa renewals in UAE

Staff Report6 hours ago

The UAE Digital Government (DGOV) has said that six medical examinations are needed for new or residence visa renewals.

  • Pregnancy blood test for women
  • HIV test
  • Syphilis test
  • Hepatitis B & C test
  • Liver functioning test
  • An overview of your current and past medical history

The DGOV explained this on its website that non-Emirati individuals require six medical examinations to proceed with completing the residency procedures.

Foreign nationals need to be free of all forms of communicable diseases like HIV and TB.

The categories of workers who should test negative for syphilis and Hepatitis B include workers in nurseries, domestic workers including housemaids, nannies and drivers, food handlers and workers in restaurants and cafes as well those in saloons and beauty centres and health clubs.

It has also said that female domestic workers must test negative for pregnancy with the emirate of Abu Dhabi tightening screening of foreign nationals to detect pulmonary tuberculosis by a chest x-ray.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

