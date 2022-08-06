‘It will never be the same without you’ Sharon Cuneta mourns Cherie Gil’s death

Megastar Sharon Cuneta mourns the passing of her friend and fellow actress Cherie Gil. The latter died on Friday at the age of 59.

“I flew to New York early yesterday with a heavy heart,still forcing it to hang on to that silver of hope of God performing a miracle and allowing you to pull through this,” Cuneta wrote in a heartbreaking post.

Cuneta shared that she was able to spend few hours with Gil while she was in her hospital bed.

“I am eternally grateful to Him for giving us the few hours we spent together…the love and words yet again exchanged in person…the knowledge that the friendship forged when we were very young was stronger and will only keep getting so…you told me about your tree to heaven outside of your apartment window which I didn’t get to see,” she said.

“We said I love you and said I’d see you again today…& you raised both arms and gave me the thumbs up with both hands.Then barely eleven hours after I left you, I was awakened by his call saying you had passed…I leave New York now with a much heavier heart than ever before…because now I am leaving YOU with the knowledge that I will NEVER see you again,” Cuneta added.

The megastar and Gil teamed up for the blockbuster movie ‘Bituing Walang Ningning’. This was the film that elevated Gil’s career over her iconic line “you’re nothing but a second rate trying hard copycat”..

“I cannot process it. It seems so unfair. It will never be the same without you. I will never be the same without you. I told you that you had to fight,please,because you couldn’t leave me & that you were my partner,that there is no one like you…You said yes,” Cuneta said.

“But God took you home,took all your pain away. I will never get to feed you ice chips again. Or share most everything else with you.Your kids are strong & love you so much. Mike &I won’t have to keep our talks about you a secret anymore like we did while taping our show. My heart is in pieces again & now I dunno how to put it back together anymore-because among the many loved ones I have lost these past few years,you were &always will be one of my most loved…a most important part of my life & my history,” Cuneta said.

The actress aid that Gil’s passing is an end of an era.

“Be at peace in God’s loving arms,my Cheech…I’ll see you again someday. I will love you with all my heart, forever,” Cuneta said .