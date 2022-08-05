Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Solon proposes for 50% discount on OFW remittance fee

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. of Pampanga’s 3rd district representative has proposed a measure to provide discounts on overseas Filipino workers’ (OFWs) remittance fees.

The House leader wants to institutionalize in the 19th Congress a 50 per cent reduction on the fee imposed on overseas Filipino workers’ (OFWs) money remittances.

RELATED STORY: Legarda pushes for protection of OFW remittances

This remains the main feature of House Bill (HB) No. 185, which is a refiled measure from Gonzales Jr.

“We hope we could enact it this time around for the sake of our 2.3 million OFWs and their families,” Gonzales said.

Under the OFWs Remittance Protection Act, the OFWs would get a major relief with a March 2022 World Bank monitoring report stating that global remittances made through banks averaged 10.94 percent of the amount remitted.

READ ON: OFW remittances record Php 151.9B in May 2022 – BSP

He said that OFWs paid $3.44 billion in fees “on the $31.4 billion they sent to home to their families last year.”

“Had the bill been enacted, it would have saved our workers $1.72 billion or P95.67 billion at the exchange rate of P55.70 to one US dollar,” he said.

The House had approved the bill in December 2020 during the 18th Congress, but the Senate failed to pass their version of the measure.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1170461091

Over 5M FB posts removed during PH election for violating violence rules

2 hours ago
Philippines on map

PH inflation rises to 6.4% in July 2022 – PSA

2 hours ago
flight ticket iStock 953762340

Emirates airline debunks rumors of free flight ticket offer

2 hours ago
iStock 854862788

PH debt breaches P12.79 trillion

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button