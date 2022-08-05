Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai court jails man for duping job seekers of AED 30,000

A Dubai Court jailed a man for duping job seekers.

The fraudster who set up a recruitment agency in Dubai to dupe dozens of job seekers of AED 30,000 ($8,167) has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Pakistani man ran advertisements on social media to lure victims most of whom were from Africa. They were offered the work of security guards.

He even hired two female employees to help run the company.

Dubai Criminal Court heard that 25 people paid a total of AED 32,000 in hiring fees for jobs.

The offenses took place over a period of six days in July last year and the victims contacted Dubai Police who launched an investigation, which led to the Pakistani citizen’s arrest.

The man arrived in the UAE two years ago and registered a commercial company and was providing payment receipts with a logo featuring the name of his company to convince people of the legitimacy of his enterprise.

