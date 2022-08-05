Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Airlines from PH cautious as tension mounts around Taiwan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

As China sent 22 fighter jets across the “median line” running down the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, two airlines in the Philippines stated that they are monitoring the situation very closely.

The median line is an unofficial but largely adhered to border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China. It is rare for military jets to cross it. Both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific assured that they are assessing the circumstances as regards to the safety of the airspace.

Cebu Pacific said it is only accommodating essential travel between Manila and Taipei on a once-weekly flight.

“We are monitoring the situation but there are no changes in our network as of now,” the company was quoted as saying.

RELATED STORY: China to US: Beijing will not hesitate to go to war over Taiwan

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said that they have received intel about an airspace closure.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Taiwan. We have received the Notice to Airmen from Taiwan aviation authorities regarding a specific airspace closure from 12 noon August 4 to 12 noon August 7,” said Villaluna.

The Philippines has expressed its concerns over rising tensions following the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island and said it “adheres to the One-China policy.”

Over the last two days, more than 400 flights were cancelled at major airports in Fujian, the Chinese province closest to Taiwan, signalling that the airspace could be used by the military.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1066865348

Expat hiding over 1,000 beer cans, liquor bottles in car arrested in illegal alcohol trade in Dubai

20 mins ago
jailed

Dubai court jails man for duping job seekers of AED 30,000

36 mins ago
Quintana Senik

LOOK: Foreign diplomats pay respects to former president Fidel Ramos at PH Embassy in UAE

40 mins ago
people g1b79814ed 640

US declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

53 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button