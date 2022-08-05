Airlines from PH cautious as tension mounts around Taiwan

As China sent 22 fighter jets across the “median line” running down the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, two airlines in the Philippines stated that they are monitoring the situation very closely.

The median line is an unofficial but largely adhered to border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China. It is rare for military jets to cross it. Both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific assured that they are assessing the circumstances as regards to the safety of the airspace.

Cebu Pacific said it is only accommodating essential travel between Manila and Taipei on a once-weekly flight.

“We are monitoring the situation but there are no changes in our network as of now,” the company was quoted as saying.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said that they have received intel about an airspace closure.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Taiwan. We have received the Notice to Airmen from Taiwan aviation authorities regarding a specific airspace closure from 12 noon August 4 to 12 noon August 7,” said Villaluna.

The Philippines has expressed its concerns over rising tensions following the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island and said it “adheres to the One-China policy.”

Over the last two days, more than 400 flights were cancelled at major airports in Fujian, the Chinese province closest to Taiwan, signalling that the airspace could be used by the military.