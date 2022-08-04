Sharjah launches smart taxis to monitor drivers’ behavior

Sharjah has launched smart taxis to monitor drivers’ behavior with sensors and cameras to detect driving habits in real time

Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, an investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, launched the first-of-its-kind smart taxi in the Middle East, with the new artificial intelligence system to monitor the behaviour of taxi drivers. This is expected to reduce accidents.

The launch is in line with the digital transformation plan of Sharjah which aims to raise the level of services provided to the public and the technology will detect drowsy drivers or those who use mobile phones behind the wheel.

Khalid Al Kindi, executive director of Sharjah Taxi, said the ‘smart taxi’ will be equipped with a mobile data unit connected to an integrated system for control mechanisms and the pilot project benefits from best international practices in the field of intelligent transportation systems.

“The technology will help us to understand the performance of the driver on the road in a continuous manner,” Al Kindi said, adding that it will contribute to increasing operational efficiency, and provide an integrated network of systems to report instant and accurate information related to transportation movement.

“Our aim to raise the level of services provided to the public with highest standards of security and safety. The system will analyse the reasons behind drivers’ wrong manners, like using the phone while driving, being sleepy or distracted while driving.”

He said that the intelligent transportation systems apply modern technologies in the areas of monitoring, information collection, control and means of communication, and utilise the full capacity of road networks and other means of transportation and would monitor the car’s condition, including the efficiency of electronic parts, to detect any misuse of the taxi by the driver. The system helps regulate flow of traffic and facilitate access to key places and monitor driver behavior as well as mitigate erroneous practices, and reduce meter manipulations and the notification system will help officers identify and understand the reasons for poor driving and help the compiling of a comprehensive assessment of on-the-road performances.

The cars will be connected to a control centre that will operate nearly 750 taxis in Sharjah.