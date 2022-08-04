Giselle Sanchez gets slammed by director, playwright Floy Quintos

Filipina actress Giselle Sanchez has been criticised by director and playwright Floy Quintos over her explanation for playing late former President Corazon “Cory” Aquino in the movie “Maid in Malacañang,” that she described as “art”.

The trailer for the film showed Aquino, played by Sánchez, playing mahjong with nuns when she sought refuge in the Carmelite Monastery in Cebu City during the early stages of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution and the scene drew flak.

It was described as “malicious” by Sister Mary Melanie Costillas, the convent’s prioress while Costillas criticized the film for its historical distortions and inaccuracies.

Sánchez spoke about taking up the and said she accepted the role because she had always wanted to work with the movie’s director Darryl Yap.