Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Giselle Sanchez gets slammed by director, playwright Floy Quintos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Filipina actress Giselle Sanchez has been criticised by director and playwright Floy Quintos over her explanation for playing late former President Corazon “Cory” Aquino in the movie “Maid in Malacañang,” that she described as “art”.

The trailer for the film showed Aquino, played by Sánchez, playing mahjong with nuns when she sought refuge in the Carmelite Monastery in Cebu City during the early stages of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution and the scene drew flak.

RELATED STORY: Carmelite nuns speaks up on depiction of nuns in the film ‘Maid in Malacañang’

It was described as “malicious” by Sister Mary Melanie Costillas, the convent’s prioress while Costillas criticized the film for its historical distortions and inaccuracies.

Sánchez spoke about taking up the and said she accepted the role because she had always wanted to work with the movie’s director Darryl Yap.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chiao Tiao Yumol

Arraignment for Ateneo killer gunman Chao Yumol postponed due to ‘unsound mind’ symptoms

1 hour ago
iStock 1137802287

Australian gets 15-year jail for recording sexual abuse of Filipino children

4 hours ago
JAIL istock

Filipino jailed in Malaysia for using forged identification documents

4 hours ago
Sharjah Taxi

Sharjah launches smart taxis to monitor drivers’ behavior

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button