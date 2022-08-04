Australian gets 15-year jail for recording sexual abuse of Filipino children

An Australian man was sentenced to jail for 15-years for recording sexual abuse of children.

The sentence against Adelaide man, 68, came for recording abuse on 55 occasions on a webcam.

The man was sentenced to 15 years in jail and the investigation led to rescue of 15 victims in the Philippines. Five women were also arrested for facilitating the “horrific” abuse while the predator pleaded guilty in February 2021 to 50 offences between March 2018 and January 2020.

The investigation was carried out by Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian Border Force, SA Police, Anti-Child Exploitation teams, and multiple agency partners in the Philippines.

AFP Commander Erica Merrin said children are being forced into the violence and torment on camera by the people.

“The abuse was live-streamed to customers in Western nations including Australia.”

The Adelaide man “ordered specific abuse to happen and preyed on the economic vulnerability of the people involved.”