Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Australian gets 15-year jail for recording sexual abuse of Filipino children

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

An Australian man was sentenced to jail for 15-years for recording sexual abuse of children.

The sentence against Adelaide man, 68, came for recording abuse on 55 occasions on a webcam.

The man was sentenced to 15 years in jail and the investigation led to rescue of 15 victims in the Philippines. Five women were also arrested for facilitating the “horrific” abuse while the predator pleaded guilty in February 2021 to 50 offences between March 2018 and January 2020.

RELATED STORY: Filipino moms found abusing own children through livestream sexual trafficking

The investigation was carried out by Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian Border Force, SA Police, Anti-Child Exploitation teams, and multiple agency partners in the Philippines.

AFP Commander Erica Merrin said children are being forced into the violence and torment on camera by the people.

“The abuse was live-streamed to customers in Western nations including Australia.”

The Adelaide man “ordered specific abuse to happen and preyed on the economic vulnerability of the people involved.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chiao Tiao Yumol

Arraignment for Ateneo killer gunman Chao Yumol postponed due to ‘unsound mind’ symptoms

10 mins ago
JAIL istock

Filipino jailed in Malaysia for using forged identification documents

3 hours ago
Sharjah Taxi

Sharjah launches smart taxis to monitor drivers’ behavior

3 hours ago
UAE pedestrian priority

Motorcyclist told to pay AED 60,000 for running over pedestrian in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button