Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arraignment for Ateneo killer gunman Chao Yumol postponed due to ‘unsound mind’ symptoms

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The scheduled arraignment for the gunman and killer of Former Lamitan Mayor Rose Farugay, Chao Tiao Yumol, has been postponed following the request of his medical team.

The arraignment has been moved to September 16 according to the Farugay family’s legal counsel.

RELATED STORY: Father of Ateneo gunman, shot dead in Basilan

“Accdg. to their lawyer, they asked for postponement because he exhibited symptoms of being on an unsound mind. So under the rules of speedy trial humihingi sila na ipa-check up ang akusado na si Dr Yumol ng mental health expert,” Atty. Quirino Esguerra told reporters.

The Farugay camp slammed the decision to postpone the legal proceedings.

“As the lawyer of the family, the family is practically dismayed in putting up this kind of defense. However, karapatan po nila yan,” Esguerra said.

READ ON: ‘All lies’: Lawyer of slain ex-Basilan Mayor denies gunman’s accusations

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology clarified that there is no special treatment for Yumol.

BJMP NCR spokesperson JSINSP. Hernand Macoy told ABS-CBN News that he’s isolated in his cell because he needs to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1137802287

Australian gets 15-year jail for recording sexual abuse of Filipino children

4 hours ago
JAIL istock

Filipino jailed in Malaysia for using forged identification documents

4 hours ago
Sharjah Taxi

Sharjah launches smart taxis to monitor drivers’ behavior

4 hours ago
UAE pedestrian priority

Motorcyclist told to pay AED 60,000 for running over pedestrian in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button