State Funeral for Ex-President Fidel Ramos set on Aug. 9

Malacañang announced that the government will be holding a state funeral for the late President Fidel V. Ramos on August 9.

“The state funeral is a right of the family of a deceased president so yes, he will be accorded a state funeral with full military honors,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press briefing.

Former President Bongbong Marcos has yet to confirm his attendance on the state funeral.

Angeles said they will not disclose to the public if Marcos will be attending due to security reasons.

Earlier, Marcos has declared a period of national mourning which will last for 10 days from the official announcement of the forme president’s death according to Malacañang.

Under the first chapter of the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines” the Philippine flag shall be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning on all buildings and places where it is displayed.

Marcos offered his condolences on the death of Ramos on Sunday. Ramos was 94.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos who passed away today having lived a full life as a military officer and public servant,” Marcos said.

“Our family shares the Filipino people’s grief on this sad day. We did not only lose a good leader but also a member of the family,” he added.

Ramos server as the Vice Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the time of Marcos’ father.