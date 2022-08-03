‘Sacrifice?’: Solon questions power of social media following Ateneo shooting

Lone Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman questioned the power of social media following the deadly shooting at the Ateneo De Manila University last month.

Hataman addressed the brutal shooting in a privilege speech on Tuesday at the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker also lamented the reaction of social media users after the shooting was reported and after the gunman, Chao Yumul was identified who appeared to be a social media personality.

Hataman cited a report by another online news outlet wherein 56.6 percent of Facebook posts and 45.4 percent of Youtube videos made on the shooting showed support to Yumol’s grossly act.

“Una, kung pareho nating nakikitang mali ang pagpuri at pagsuporta sa isang krimen sa social media, ano ang pwede nating gawin tungkol dito,” he said.

“Pangalawa, payag ba tayo na hulmahin ng social media ang ating mga values bilang mga Pilipino? Lalo na ang ating mga kabataan,”

Hataman added.

“Pangatlo, dahil ang mga kabataan at mga anak natin ay nasa social media na rin, paano natin sila mapapangalagaan laban sa iligal at imoral na mga prinsipyo at paniniwala?,” the lawmaker added.

The Basilan lawmaker also read some messages from netizens showing support to the gunman’s horrific act.

“Sacrifice ang ginawa ni doc, I salute you, alam namin ang naramdaman mo para sa lahat. Ikaw ay isang sundalo doc sa bayan mo,” Hataman read.

“May ipinaglalaban ang doctor, pakinggan niyo kasi ang sinasabi niya,” another one added.

Yumul is facing charges after killing former Lamitan Mayor Rose Farugay, her aide Victor Capistrano and ADMU Security Guard Jeneven Bandiala.