Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH consulate to conduct Consular mission for Filipinos from RAK

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Filipino citizens from Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) can process document registrations and contract verifications on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Al Qusais 3, Dubai as part of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai’s Consular Mission.

Throughout the allotted timing, Filipinos from RAK can renew their passport, avail notarial services, civil registration, report of marriages and process Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage (LCCM).

They would only need to register using this link and refer to the consulate’s website for the step-by-step procedure. 

GOAS GUIDELINES scaled

They advise applicants to avoid multiple bookings so as not to clog the appointment system and allow other applicants to book appointments.

They will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m only.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 02 at 10.30.22 PM

Pinoy authors gift books to Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

2 hours ago
rta bus generic

RTA Dubai resumes Ibn Battuta-Mussafah intercity bus route from August 9

3 hours ago
Alert

UAE residents urged to avoid flood-prone areas

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 03 at 4.31.48 PM

UAE passport tops key global ranking

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button