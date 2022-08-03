PH consulate to conduct Consular mission for Filipinos from RAK

Filipino citizens from Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) can process document registrations and contract verifications on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Al Qusais 3, Dubai as part of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai’s Consular Mission.

Throughout the allotted timing, Filipinos from RAK can renew their passport, avail notarial services, civil registration, report of marriages and process Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage (LCCM).

They would only need to register using this link and refer to the consulate’s website for the step-by-step procedure.

They advise applicants to avoid multiple bookings so as not to clog the appointment system and allow other applicants to book appointments.

They will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m only.