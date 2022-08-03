Man faces AED 13,000 fine in Dubai for swearing on WhatsApp

A man was asked to pay AED 13,000 fine to the person whom he insulted on WhatsApp.

The order came after two lawsuits were file against him with the first being criminal in nature in which the appellee was fined AED 3,000, and the second was civil one and the appellee was obligated to pay AED 10,000 to the appellant in compensation for the moral damages.

The appellant filed a lawsuit seeking AED 50,000 in compensation and the criminal court previously convicted him and fined him with AED 3,000.

The Abu Dhabi Family Court ordered the appellee to pay the appellant AED 10,000 in compensation for the moral damages as well as the fees and expenses of the case.