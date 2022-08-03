Dengue cases nearly double in Philippines this 2022

Dengue cases in the Philippines have nearly doubled this 2022 compared to last year.

The data from the Department of Health Tuesday said that from January 1 to July 16, the country registered 82,597 dengue cases. This was a 106-percent increase against 40,096 cases reported during the same period in 2021.

Authorities said that the majority of the dengue cases were reported from Central Luzon (13,449 or 16 percent) followed by Central Visayas (8,905 cases or 11 percent), and Metro Manila (6,884 or 8 percent).

Between June 19 to July 16, 20,261 cases were recorded with ten out of 17 regions exceeding the epidemic threshold in the past four weeks.

The regions of Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, and the Cordilleras showed a “sustained increasing trend” of cases and a total of 319 dengue-related deaths or a 0.4 percent case fatality rate have been reported so far this year.