Bill to promote talent of Filipino youth becomes law

The bill to promote the talent of Filipino youth has become a law.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said two proposed measures aimed to promote welfare of youth have become laws.

The senator’s office disclosed Senate Bill (SB) 2503 that seeks to declare August 12 of every year as “National Youth Day”.

RELATED STORY: Migz Zubiri elected as Senate President

Meanwhile, SB 2504 – a measure that aims to discover, help and develop young Filipino musical talents through the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Program (NAMCYA) has also lapsed into law on Tuesday.

Senators Sonny Angara and Ramon Revilla Jr. authored both measures.

The SB 2504 seeks to designate the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Program (NAMCYA) for the Philippine national youth development program.